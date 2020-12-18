An Ondo State Magistrate’s Court sitting in Akure has remanded a 27-year old Indian hemp farmer identified as Owalum Benedict Ochin, for allegedly beheading his friend, Ekon.

The incident occurred after a fracas concerning ingredients to use to prepare a pot of soup ensued.

It was gathered that Benedict who hails from Calabar came to Ondo State in search of job and was introduced to one Blessing Opor and others who cultivated Indian hemp.

Benedict, according to The Nation, stabbed Ekon on November 29, 2020, at about 6:30 pm at their residence at Jungle forest, Ipele, Owo local government area.

The duo worked as labourers and cultivated Indian hemp for drug peddlers at the forest reserve in Ipele, Ondo state.

The defendant told the court that he fought with Ekon because he wanted to add a particular leaf which always gives him stomach upset into the soup they were making for dinner.

He added that both of them reached out for their cutlasses and began inflicting injuries on each other till he finally targeted Ekon’s head and hacked it off.

After the ugly incident, he was said to have put Ekon head in a bag and disposed of it in a bush to cover his track

According to him, “I killed my friend, Ekon because he provoked me. We were cooking soup and he went to pluck a leaf he knew would upset my stomach and put it inside the soup.”

After beheading his friend, he also attacked Blessing, who is currently at large after fleeing from the FMC Owo, with a machete over money he owed him.

The defendant was arraigned on a two-count charge of murder and attempted murder which the police prosecutor, Inspector Uloh Goodluck, said were contrary to sections 516, 316 and punishable under section 319(1) and 390(1) of the Criminal Code Cap 37 Volume 1, Laws of Ondo State 2006.

The defendant did not take his plea after the charges were read to him.

While the case was adjourned to January 21, 2020, the Presiding Magistrate, N.T. Aladejana, ordered that the defendant be remanded in Ondo Correctional Centre pending the outcome of advice from the office of the Department of Public Prosecution.

Like this: Like Loading...