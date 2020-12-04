From Osagie Otabor, Akure

Chairman of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Police Brutality in Ondo State, Justice Adesola Sidio said the panel has received 32 petitions.

He spoke at its inaugural sitting in Akure, the state capital.

He assured petitioners that justice would be done in all the cases.

According to him, the panel’s recommendations would be targeted towards the general overhaul of administration of criminal justice system.

No fewer than 17 persons and organisations whose properties were destroyed during the #EndSARS protests in Ondo have filed petitions to demand compensation.

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu had expanded the panel’s terms of reference to also “consider petitions from members of the public consequent upon the #ENDSARS protest which resulted in the vandalisation of public and private property and loss of lives and make recommendations for appropriate compensation”.

The petitioners include Ife Oyedele, Peoples Democratic Party, Inspector Oladele Femi Alago, Sgt Akpata Philip, Ondo Command of the Nigeria Correctional Service, Ministry of Natural Resources, Evans Okata, Chris Aham Ventures and Prof. Dayo Faduyile.

Others are Oladipo Matthew, Akinniyi Oluwasina, Ondo State Coalition, Hon Akinmejiwa and Chief Olayide Adeyemi.

The victims who were present at the inaugural sitting of the panel.

Justice Sidio urged all parties to help the panel to complete its assignment within the stipulated six months.