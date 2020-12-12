Osagie Otabor, Akure

The Achievers University, Owo in Ondo State has approved tuition-free for 11 courses for three academic session starting from the 2020/2021 calendar due to the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It said the institution’s Pro-Chancellor, Dr. Bode Ayorinde, and the Council, made the offer as part of its corporate social responsibility.

Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Samuel Aje who stated this at a press briefing in Owo said plans were on towards establishing a College of Aeronautics and Aviation Technology in the university.

Prof. Aje said the new Aeronautics college would kick-off in 2022 and would be complemented with an in-built 1.5 kilometre runway.

Aje said the Foundation Day lecture with the theme, “The Management of a Private University in a Developing Country/Emerging Economy” would be delivered by the Pro-Chancellor and Founder of Lead city, Jide Owoeye.

He said, “the land for the project has been acquired, We want to make it the best.

“As at now, there is no university that offers that kind of programme in Nigeria. It requires a lot of work and we are already talking with our partners. South Africa has something of such but we want ours to be the best in Africa.”

Also, the Vice-Chancellor maintained that with the first induction of the university’s nursing graduate coming up on November 14, said that the institution has remained the best in the field of Medical Laboratory Science.

“ln the professional areas, I dare say that we are among the best, if not the best among the universities presenting students for Nursing and Midwifery professional examinations in Nigeria. We are equally and undoubtedly among the best in the field of Medical Laboratory Science. Our Law students have started distinguishing themselves among students of much older universities by hauling medals and awards before getting to the graduating year.

“Achievers University has within this period graduated about four Thousand (4,000) students in various fields. In view of these landmark achievements, Achievers University School of Postgraduate Studies took off in the 2018/2019 academic session and has recorded sixty-one (61) candidates who have successfully completed their postgraduate studies.”