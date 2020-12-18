Rotimi Akeredolu

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has said that his administration would construct a jetty in the southern senatorial district of the state.

Akeredolu gave the assurance during the Service of Carols and Nine lessons organized by the state government, held at the International Center for Culture and Event Center (DOME), Igbatoro, Akure.

The jetty, according to the Governor, will help in transporting equipment needed for the bitumen exploration in the state from Apapa in Lagos State.

He said the Jetty also has the potential to kickstart activities in the state inland waterways around Ipare, Aboto and Atijere in Ilaje local government area.

Akeredolu pledged the commitment of his administration to continue with quality service delivery to the people in his second term in office.

“Our efforts at the industrialisation of the State are already yielding fruits. Despite the challenges of today, we are hopeful that several new life-changing projects including the Port Ondo will come into fruition for the turnaround of the economic fortunes of our State.

According to him “building the jetty port was a commitment that must be made by his administration to see to the successful exploration of the vast bitumen deposit in the state after several years.

On Christmas, Governor Akeredolu said:” It is Christmas time and the season of carols, a divine, a unique and colourful period when we as Christians congregate to enjoy inspirational songs in praise and worship of the Lord Jesus Christ.

“As we all know, He came to redeem the world by dying for our sins. This is the mandate for which He lived, died, and resurrected. We must, therefore, spare time to reflect on the essence and reason for this season, which is our redemption from judgment to salvation, healing, and joy.

“We must embrace and promote common good, love, peace, care, and concern for one another, and most importantly, the pathway to salvation.”

In his sermon, the Akure Diocesan Anglican Bishop, Simeon Borokini said that Nigeria can regain its lost glory if the citizens can repent from their iniquities.

In a sermon entitled, “let the light shine again,” Bishop Borokini linked various challenges confronting the nation to the sinful habits of the citizenry saying such often invited darkness to draw the country backward.

The Cleric who decried the spate of insecurity, poverty, and economic retrogression in the land charged the citizens to refrain from all appearances of evil to allow the light of God to shine thereby repositioning the country.

