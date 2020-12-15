Governor Akeredolu



The Ondo State Government has revealed plans to partner with members of the Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE) in developing industrial parks across the state.

The Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, who spoke at the investiture ceremony of Engr. Ezekiel Oloruntola as new chairman of the Akure branch (NSE), said the parks that would be built in all three senatorial districts would complement those earlier built by his administration in Akure and Ore, the headquarters of Odigbo Local Government Area.

He said the decision by the government to build and develop industrial parks in the state was aimed at creating more jobs and employment for the teeming youths.

The governor, who was represented by the Special Adviser on Land and Infrastructure, Engr. Raimi Aminu, described engineering as an essential profession, and noted the role of the profession in developing human community.

He reiterated the readiness of his administration to partner with the organisation in ensuring the development of industrial parks and amusement in the state.

Akeredolu, while identify with the members of the NSE Akure branch, however reiterated the readiness to continue in partner with them, equally thanked them over what he described as supports given to him during the last gubernatorial election in the state.

Earlier in a lecture entitled: ‘Engineering Education and Lifelong Learning Opportunities for Sustainable Development’, Director Benin-Owena River Basin Development Authority, Engr Saliu Ahmed, described engineering education as the application of scientific and mathematical principle to providing solutions to social problems.

He explained that education engineering is ongoing, voluntary and self-motivated pursuit of knowledge for either personal or professional purposes.

The new chairman of the NSE, Engr. Oloruntola, thanked members of the association for the supports extended to during the conduct of the election. He commended the leadership of Arakunrin Oluwarotim Akeredolu, on infrastructural development in the state and for appointing some of his members into key positions in the state.