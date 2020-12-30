Osagie Otabor, Akure

ONDO State Government has threatened to prosecute any church leader that violated its ban on holding crossover night service into the new year.

It gave the warning in response to statement credited to the Ondo State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Rev. John Oladapo that churches should hold crossover service in defiance of the state government directive.

Rev. Oladapo was reported to have called on Christians in the state to disregard the government directive because relevant stakeholders were not consulted.

But, Chairman of Ondo State Inter-ministerial Committee on COVID-19 Prof. Adesegun Fatusi said COVID-19 was primarily a health issue, and not a religious issue.

Prof. Fatusi said it was implausible and absurd as well as not in the domain or area of competence of any religious group or for CAN leadership to indicate that technical decisions on health matters could not be validly made by the state government without first consulting with it.

Fatusi noted that the curfew order from 10pm to 4am was a subsisting public health order that has been in operation for several months and aimed fundamentally at safeguarding the health of the citizens.

He stated that the decision to maintain the curfew through and beyond December 31, 2020, was taken jointly with a deep sense of responsibility by a body of leading health experts at a meeting convened by the Inter-ministerial committee on December 24, 2020, and involving the leadership of the major health professional groups.

Fatusi said the governor does not need to consult with CAN or any religious or civil group before exercising the power that duly vested in him by the law of the land.