By Bose Adelaja

A male passenger has reportedly lost his life in a multiple accident on Sunday, after a Volvo truck with number plate APP 595 XW, drove against traffic thereby ramming into another truck and a private car.

Other vehicles involved in the accident were a diesel-laden tanker with number plate LNU 392 ZU and Toyota car with number plate EKY 471 BR.

The incident reportedly occurred at about 7.40 am few meters from Mobalufon Expressway, outbound Ijebu-Ode.

It was gathered that out of five occupants involved in the accident, only one fatality was recorded due to the prompt arrival of emergency responders.

Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency, TRACE and other relevant agencies were involved in the rescue operation.

According to eyewitnesses’ account, the fatality was the only occupant of the Toyota car whose body was deposited at Ijebu-Ode General Hospital morgue.

The aftermath of the incident affected the free flow of traffic in the axis but normalcy was later returned.

The incident was confirmed by TRACE Public Relations Officer, Babatunde Akinbiyi confirmed the incident to Vanguard.

According to eyewitnesses’ account, the Toyota vehicle was on its right lane, inbound Lagos from Benin/Ore, along the Ijebu/Ode-Benin/Ore Expressway, while the Volvo Truck was on route violation (driving in a direction prohibited by traffic law-One Way) was outbound Lagos to Benin/Ore, on the Ijebu/Ore Benin/Ore Expressway.

However, the diesel-laden tanker behind the Toyota vehicle which couldn’t control its speed lost control and fell on its side spilling its content.

Fortunately, there was no fire outbreak.

It was gathered that the driver and a Motor boy of the Volvo truck was arrested and taken to Igbeba Police Station, Ijebu-Ode while the body of the driver of the Toyota vehicle was deposited at the morgue of Ijebu-Ode General Hospital.

Akinbiyi advised road users to be careful saying, “While TRACE Corps commiserates with the family of the deceased, drivers of articulated vehicles are again charged to desist from driving in a direction prohibited by traffic law (Route Violation) because of its attendant consequences, more so that the harmattan is setting in and driving skills are challenged,”

Vanguard News Nigeria