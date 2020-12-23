Following the conclusion of the 3 weeks orientation course of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), corp members on their way from the Ede Orientation Camp, Osun State were attacked by gunmen on Tuesday.

It was gathered that the attack happened along the Lokoja-Abuja highway, just hours after they left the orientation camp and in the process of abduction, one of them was shot dead.

The deceased Corp member has been identified as Suleiman Yusuf Bomoi, a graduate of English Language from the Federal University Gashua.

A family member of the deceased told HumAngle that his body has been deposited at the Sabon Wuse General Hospital in Niger State.

As at the time of filing this report, the Spokesperson of the Kogi State Police Command, DSP Williams Aya, is yet to put out a statement concerning the development.

Similarly, the number of abducted corp members has not been ascertained as Adenike Adeyemi, spokesperson of the NYSC is also yet to issue a public statement.

The Lokoja-Abuja highway has become a death trap as kidnappers have continued to lay siege on that road, unleashing terror on commuters.

It would be recalled that a corp member, Samuel Adigun, and eight others, in February 2020, were kidnapped by some gunmen in army uniforms near Idu village, along the Lokoja-Abuja Road.

