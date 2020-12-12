The minister for interior affairs has reported that at least four rockets were fired in Afghanistan capital near the Hamid Karzai international airport and the Khwaja Rawash area in Kabul, the second of such attack to rock Kabul in less than a month.

According to France24, Multiple rockets landed at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai international airport as well as the Khwaja Rawash area early in the morning on Saturday, December 12.

Informing about the Kabul rocket firing incident, Afghanistan’s interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said that as of now, one person has been killed and one injured in the attack.

The ministry further informed that the rockets were fired from Khairkhana and Lab-e-Jar areas of Kabul, reports have it that Lab-e-jar area located in the north of Kabul is close to the place from where the November Kabul rocket-firing attack occurred.

Violence has surged across Afghanistan in recent months, with several deadly attacks carried out in Kabul, despite the Taliban and the government engaging in peace talks since September in Qatar.

On November 21, eight people were killed when 23 rockets hit the capital in an attack claimed by an ISIL (ISIS) affiliate.

The explosions took place in various parts of central and north Kabul including the heavily guarded green zone of embassies and international companies.

Authorities blamed the attacks on educational centres on the Haqqani network, an affiliate of the Taliban.

United States outgoing President Donald Trump has repeatedly promised to end forever wars including in Afghanistan, the longest-ever US conflict that began with an invasion to dislodge the Taliban following the September 11, 2001 attacks.

