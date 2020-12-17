Simon Utebor, Yenagoa

No fewer than 30 hoodlums suspected to be cult members Thursday invaded Tombia in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State killing one person.

The cultists armed with guns and dangerous weapons allegedly raided the area with impunity for a long time.

The incident, which occurred at about 8 pm on Wednesday led to a stampede and injuries to many residents and traders at Tombia market.

Passers-by were said to be freely dispossessed of their money, phones and other valuables.

Some of the victims said the cult boys shot sporadically into the air and attacked anyone they came across during the invasion.

It was learnt that the only resistance came from some members of a vigilance group along the Brass Road who prevented the hoodlums from entering the place.

When contacted on the development, spokesperson for the Bayelsa State Police Command, Mr Asinim Butswat, confirmed the killing of one person.

He, however, said no official report was made about the injured persons.

Reacting to the incident, a businessman in the area and former Security Adviser to the State Government, Chief Perekeme Kpodoh, confirmed to journalists that the security situation in the Tombia area and other parts of the state was worrisome and pathetic.

Kpodoh, who expressed disgust at the noticeable laxity in the security architecture of the state, called on Governor Douye Diri to do the right thing before many residents die from armed attacks.

He said the security situation in the state had deteriorated to the extent that no one could walk the streets of the Bayelsa State capital without being harassed or dispossessed of mobile phones and other valuables items.

Kpodoh said the police should not be blamed for the rising crimes in the state because they lack the necessary support and logistics to counter crime and criminality.

“To blame the police is unfair. Many police divisions lack vehicles and logistics support from the state government,” he stated.