Al-Shabab militants on Wednesday attacked a police patrol base in Fafi, Garissa County of Kenya and injured a police officer while another got missing Rono Bunei, the Northeastern Regional Commander, said the security officers were at the Amuma base when the heavily armed gunmen fired at them for about ten minutes before escaping.

Mr Bunei said the station’s armoury was badly damaged in the attack, noting that the search for their missing colleague was ongoing while the injured one was stable at a local hospital.

According to him, an assessment done at the scene showed the attackers were armed with rocket-propelled grenades and they escaped as reinforcements approached there.

“We are determined to deal with this menace but we need support from locals. Such an attack cannot happen without their knowledge.’’

The regional police commander said no arrest had been made so far and more patrols had been sent there to search for the attackers believed to have either crossed the border into Somalia or were still holed up along the border.

There have been several attacks staged by the militants in counties neighbouring Somalia in a series, amid efforts to contain the situation.

Five police officers were seriously wounded on Sunday when their vehicle ran over a set improvised explosive device in Rhamu, Mandera County, in the latest such incident.

(Xinhua/NAN)