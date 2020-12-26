Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers, on Christmas day, abducted two persons along the Isan- Iludun-Ekiti Road in Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

According to reports, the victims named Happiness and Oluwaseun were travelling out of the state capital to Eda-Oniyo when the gunmen intercepted them at about 6 pm and opened fire on their Lexus SUV.

It was gathered that while Happiness was dragged into the bush, Oluwaseun was promptly rescued from Amotekun Corps.

Confirming the development at a media briefing on Saturday, the Amotekun corps commander, Brig. Gen. Joe Komolafe said the victims were waylaid by the gunmen and opened fire on them before they stopped their vehicle, adding that it took a quick intervention and hot chase by Amotekun personnel to rescue Oluwaseun.

He further said Amotekun personnel and police officers are combing the bush to secure the release of the other kidnapped victim.

He said:

“We got a distress call from the people yesterday (Friday) that some persons were abducted along the Isan-Illudun-Ekiti road and quickly we dashed down there and were able to rescue one person from the kidnappers after my men gave them serious manhunt in the bush.

“The victims were ambushed by the gunmen at a bad spot and when they were trying to make a detour and escape, another set came out from the bush from their back and started shooting at the direction of the vehicle from both ends.

“In their wisdom (the victims) hurriedly opened the vehicle and ran into the bush from different directions. They were pursued by the gunmen and abducted but sensing danger from the Amotekun corps, the kidnappers abandoned Oluwaseun and we have been in the bush with other security agents since yesterday trying to rescue the other person.”

Similarly, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Sunday Abutu, has confirmed the development, urging for calm.

