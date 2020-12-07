The Oniru of Iru Kingdom, Oba Omogbolahan Lawal, Absisogun II, has urged the management of Hilton Group International to come and explore the potential that exists in Iru Kingdom, with a view to tapping from the opportunities that exist therein, to further develop its tourism sector.

The monarch gave the admonition in Lagos over the weekend when he received in audience at his palace the management of Hilton Group International and Africa Alliance Group led by the Managing Director, Hilton Development, Sub-Saharan Africa, Mr. Andrew McLachlan and Chairman, African Alliance Group, Mr. Gregory Ozegbe.

Oba Lawal said the focus of the kingdom was to further develop the tourism sector with hospitality at the core, adding that his kingdom was ready to give investors whatever support was needed in order to create an enabling environment for their business to thrive.

He noted that his well thought out vision for the development of the kingdom in areas such as the tourism sector, technology as well as social interventions as captured in the document titled #LEGILT- ‘Let’s Grow Iru Land Together’ would help the Hilton Group in identifying areas for collaboration.

“The kingdom has demonstrated the wherewithal to ensure that Nigeria is a good economic centre for West Africa. The kingdom hosts 40 per cent of the people in the formal economy in Lagos, be it financial institutions, hospitality, businesses, even oil companies and other companies in the communications industry.

“We believe that Lagos is the commercial hub of Nigeria and Iru Kingdom is the financial hub of Lagos, and that means without this kingdom, there is no Lagos.

“The investment climate is robust. I am sure that you have done your research and realised that people who have invested here have continued to thrive. You know of Eko Atlantic City which is also within the kingdom; by the time it comes on board, this entire area will have to catch up and tag along and in doing this, we want foreign and local investors to be on standby for when the city will fully begin operating with opportunities,” Oba Lawal said.

McLachlan noted that Iru kingdom was strategically located to potentially develop a fantastic urban hotel which would be a great space to meet for business, as well as the ability to offer leisure activities on the weekends because of its unique location on the Atlantic Ocean.

Ozegbe expressed gladness that the Oniru of Iru Land was receptive and willing to lend a supporting hand to the group in exploring the business potential in Iru Kingdom.