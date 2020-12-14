Only 7 suspects escaped from police custody in Calabar ― CP Jimoh

By Ike Uchechukwu

The Cross River State Police Command on Monday cleared the air over the escape of some detainees in their custody.

The Commissioner of Police, Abdulkadir Jimoh in a statement on Monday signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Irene Ugbo said only seven detainees in their custody tried to escape and not 19 as being falsely reported.

“The attention of the Commissioner, of Police Cross River State Police Command, CP Abdulkadir Jinmoh, has been drawn to the unverified exasperated item making round some social media platforms, to the effects that nineteen (19) suspected armed robbers and kidnappers escaped from Police custody.

“It’s on the above that the Commissioner of Police wishes to update the general public. On 13th December 2020 at about 5 am seven (7) detainees who were in the custody of one the command’s outfits for various offences escaped from the cell.

“However, three (3) of them died in the process of escaping, while one (1) is re-arrested. Meanwhile, effort is being intensified to apprehend other fleeing culprits.

“By this announcement, the command urge mischief makers to always confirm facts and figures, before sending such for public consumption, as this can cause panic or unnecessary tension in the State.

READ ALSO: 19 armed robbers escape from police custody in Calabar

“In the same vein, the Command will not renege, but have resolved to confront all forms of criminality no matter their schemes before, during and after the yuletide season.

Finally, the Command solicits genuine information from private individuals, corporate bodies and good-spirited citizens at all times, for enhanced performance and quality service delivery please,” he stated.

Speaking with Vanguard Jimoh also disclosed that besides the official inquiries into the incident, a number of Police officers who were suspected to have aided the escape of the detainees have been taken into custody for further investigations.

Vanguard News Nigeria