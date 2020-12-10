Our Reporter

An Ambassador of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) Chukwuebuka Obidike joined prominent Nigerians on Monday to celebrate the fifth anniversary of Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, on the throne.

Obidike hailed Adeyeye as a youth-friendly monarch, describing his passion for the younger generation as unparralled in the continent.

He said: “It was a wonderful time celebrating the most youth-friendly and peaceful Traditional leader in Africa.

“In an era where people do not believe in leadership, they see it as an opportunity to siphon funds but the Onni’s Innovative ideas have made an indelible imprint in Nigeria especially in the youth sector and he’s indeed a positive influence to the younger generation.

READ ALSO: Governor congratulates Ooni on fifth coronation anniversary

“His Imperial Majesty Oba Adeyeye Oguwunsi Ojaja II is a lover of youths who is always empowering young people individually and collectively through one of his outstanding innovative ideas “Grass to Grace (G2G) Foundation”.

“A lot of young people who are undergraduate are also in his scholarship scheme through the foundation where he’s also making young graduates millionaires.

“It’s always very difficult to know his biological children because of his love for the people especially young Nigerians; he doesn’t segregate and most importantly he is humble.”

He maintained youths must believe in the vision of the founding fathers, stating their faith must be reinvigorated towards the actualisation of the Nigerian dream.

He advised the youths to be proactive and creative using the platform and opportunities available to them to create the enabling environment for other young persons to thrive and live their dreams.