Olushola Victor

A former gubernatorial aspirant in Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu, must be proud of himself at the moment. After bagging the title of the Lisa Aje of Egbaland recently, a well-attended symposium was held to celebrate him at the Park Inn Hotel event center Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The arrival of royal fathers – Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, were hailed with cheers, applause and royal salutations.

Chairman of the day, Asiwaju Solomon Onafowokan, said the symposium came at a time when the nation needed it, adding that it would serve as a wake-up call for everyone to start taking right decisions that would reposition Ogun State.

Prof. Pat Utomi, in his paper, stated that there was need for transparency, and clear financial structuring as governments’ budget alone couldn’t fund infrastructure projects.