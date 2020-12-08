Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, on Tuesday, received his son, prince Tadenikawo, and his wife, Shilekunola Naomi, into the palace after observing a 21-day rites.

A statement by the palace spokesperson, Moses Olafare, sighted by Punch, said the mother and child accompanied by friends and family members, were received into the palace by the chiefs and Ooni’s traditional aides.

Olafare explained that the prince and his mother after entering the palace, stopped at Ile Nla, where they were received by relatives and friends before they proceeded to Emese’s court, where the baby was handed over to Ooni Ogunwusi.

He said, “Ooni came out through the sacred ILE IGBO in accordance to the full culture and traditions of Ile-Ife as always observed whenever the reigning Ooni receives his newly born Prince into the palace after the necessary rites of 21 days.

“After receiving his son, Ooni accompanied by relevant spiritual aides swiftly took him straight into the inner chamber of ILE IGBO for the necessary spiritual confirmation as demanded by traditions.

“The monarch later came out from ILE IGBO with smiles and majestic dance steps welcomed by thunderous shouts “Kabiyesi ooooo!” “Kabiyesi oooooo!” from the waiting crowd who watched with excitements and jubilations as Ooni handed over the Prince to his elated mother who danced with the baby in her hands to her apartment at the palace.”

In accordance to the dictates of anyone who occupies the throne in Ife, the Ooni could not set eyes on his son as soon as he was given birth to due to a longstanding tradition, that forbids an Ooni from seeing the newborn or the mother until the natural hair of the child has been completely scraped off.

The Ooni welcomed the birth of his prince about a month ago. His birth came after a rumour on September 30 that the queen gave birth.