By Shina Abubakar

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, on Tuesday received his crown prince, Tadenikawo Adesoji Aderemi Ogunwusi, releasing his pictures to the public.

A statement issued by the monarch’s spokesperson, Moses Olafare disclosed that the Prince was brought in a motor cade to the entrance (Enu Geru) of the Palace and received by the ‘agba Ife’ led by Obalufe of Ife, Oba Idowu Adediwura, the modewa led by Lowa Adimula of Ife, Highchief Adeola Adeyeye and emese led by Sarun Oriowo Oyeyemi.

They all ushered the prince, his mother, Queen Shilekunola Ogunwusi (Yeyeluwa), families, friends and associates from Akure into the Ooni’s Palace.

The Prince and his mother first stopped at Ile-nla within the palace courtyard where families and relatives of Ogunwusi royal families and friends were awaiting the arrival of the baby, before proceeding to Emese’s court, where the Prince was finally handed over to his joyful father, Ooni Ogunwusi who came out through the sacred Ile Igbo in accordance with the culture and traditions of Ife.

An Ooni is expected to receive his newly born prince through the Ile Igbo after observing 21-day necessary rites.

After receiving his son, the Ooni accompanied by relevant spiritual aides swiftly took him straight into the inner chamber of Ile Igbo for the necessary spiritual confirmation as demanded by traditions.

The monarch later came out from ILE IGBO with smiles and majestic dance steps welcomed by thunderous shouts “Kabiyesi ooooo!” “Kabiyesi oooooo!” from the waiting crowd who watched with excitements and jubilations as Ooni handed over the Prince to his elated mother who danced into her apartment with the baby clutched to her chest.

Ooni’s Palace was full of activities as various people across the country came in droves to witness the grand entry of the Prince and the subsequent handing over to the joyous father who was seeing him for the first time since he was born 3 weeks ago.

Vanguard News Nigeria