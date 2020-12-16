Three hundred suspected criminals have been arrested barely two weeks after Cross River State launched its special security outfit, Operation Akpakwu, to reduce the rate of crime in Calabar and its environs.

This development was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Governor Ben Ayade, Mr Christian Ita.

He noted that the statement was targeted at some social media platforms attempting to politicise the arrest of a suspected notorious criminal, Kingsley Utomobong, by operation Akpakwu, adding that that was the height of reckless and irresponsible journalism.

“So far, close to 300 suspected criminals have been arrested in just a matter of days. The crackdown on criminals in the state is on and no jaundiced write-up will deter the governor from fulfilling his promise to return Calabar in particular to the paradise it once was,” Ita stated.

“Until the launch of Operation Akpakwu, a security outfit established to flush out criminals in the state by Governor Ayade, the suspected criminal, Utomobong had been slipping through security networks. His arrest was made possible through the new security outfit.”

He expressed dissatisfaction and lamented the laudable effort of the blog to mislead the public.

“The tracking of the suspect through an abandoned SIM card, culminating in his arrest, was through the cutting edge tracking devices provided the security outfit by the governor. Governor Ayade is working very hard to rid the state of criminals and criminality and those who live in the state can attest to this fact with security patrol vehicles visible at every strategic location”, the statement added.

Ita disclosed that during the launch of Operation Akpakwu, Governor Ayade handed over 100 patrol vehicles fitted with cutting edge communication gadgets, 10 power bikes and drones to the outfit.

