Boko Haram



Umaru Musa Yar’Adua who started the war against Boko Haram in 2009 died in 2010, but the ravaging war that he imposed on Nigeria is still palpable and bourgeoning, because his successors have been people with the same bloody frame of mind, including his vice-president who succeeded him through thick and thin, Goodluck Ebele Azikiwe Jonathan/Namadi Sambo, and the current duo of Major General Muhammadu Buhari (GMB) and Professor Yemi Osinbajo. Rather than making peace, Yar’Adua’s successors have been flexing muscles against Boko Haram, notwithstanding massive carnage and economic destructions now spanning over a decade!

What can be sadder than in 2020 ending, the Governor of Borno state, Prof Babagana Zulum, could be asking for importation of mercenaries and sophisticated weapons to intensify war against Boko Haram, without counting the costs in human lives and economic resources, even with the parlous state of the security agencies and the miserable economic situation. Borno state itself is listed among the ten economically disadvantaged states, if only it is the epicenter of the war against Boko Haram.

Buhari must be held responsible as the President and Chief Commander of Nigeria’s Armed Forces. He dialogued twice successfully with Boko Haram but only to free some girls and not Nigeria herself from carnage and economic destructions. Is that an indication that GMB wants peace and progress of Nigeria? Beyond that, he adds protection of Fulani herdsmen terrorists to the unjustifiable and avoidable war against Boko Haram, avoided by the presidency of Obasanjo/Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, 1999-2007, making the GMB/Osinbajo presidency the most brutal and reckless that Nigeria has ever had, worse than Yar’Adua, Jonathan, and the military regime of General Sani Abacha. Since 2015 till date, GMB doubles himself as the self-appointed Petroleum Minister and is recovering looted funds without accounting for anything. Osinbajo is guilty by character and association.

The policies and practices of GMB/Osinbajo are not calculated to engender peace and progress but carnage and economic annihilation of Nigeria. GMB deserves impeachment, but he is protected by the legislators on the ground of chop-I-chop, described as boko haram by the Boko Haram Muslim community. The earlier GMB is impeached the better for Nigeria. The earlier Nigerians kick against Christian and Muslim imperialisms the better for Nigeria. It is absolutely unethical for any world power to be supplying sophisticated weapons to Nigeria’s rulers to fight Boko Haram when they (the rulers) revel in perpetrating boko haram (misappropriation and embezzlement of public funds, responsible for the gross underdevelopment of Nigeria and mass abject poverty). When was there terrorism, properly so-called, in Nigeria outside of the making of Muslims and Christians? Muslim and Christian missionaries are its architects and promoters.



Prof Abiọjẹ, PhD, is of University of Ilorin.