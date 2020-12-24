By Peter Duru – Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom has condemned in strong terms what he described as an assassination attempt on the Chairman of Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State, Mr. Alfred Atera on Thursday which claimed the lives of three security men and two civilians.

The Governor in a statement, Thursday by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, in Makurdi described the attack which took place at the Chairman’s Katsina-Ala residence as unacceptable and urged security operatives to bring the perpetrators to justice.

READ ALSO: Ortom signs N134bn Appropriation Bill into Law

The Governor in the statement said “I assure the people of Sankera and other parts of the state that this administration will not relent in its collaboration with security agencies to curb criminal activities in the state in all ramifications.”

Governor Ortom commiserated with families of those who lost their lives during the attack and assured that their killers would not escape justice.

Vanguard News Nigeria