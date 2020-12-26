Daily News

Ortom condemns attack on chairman’s residence

By Uja Emmanuel, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom condemned in strong terms, an attempt to kill the Chairman of Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State, Hon Alfred Atera on Thursday morning, in which three security men and two civilians were killed.

In a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor Terver Akase and made available to The Nation, described the attack which took place at the Chairman’s Katsina-Ala residence as unacceptable and urged  security operatives to bring the perpetrators to justice.

He assured the people of Sankera and other parts of the state that his administration would not relent in its collaboration with security agencies to curb criminal activities in all ramifications.

