Daily News

Ortom inaugurates council on implementation of MSMEs policy

By
0
ortom-inaugurates-council-on-implementation-of-msmes-policy
Views: Visits 2

By Uja Emmanuel, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has inaugurated the state council on the implementation of the national Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Ortom, who performed the inauguration on Tuesday at the Government House, Makurdi, said the council is critical in building the economy.

“This council is vital in harnessing efforts of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises as critical stakeholders in building Benue economy,” he said.

The governor said his administration had inaugurated the council on commercialisation and privatisation to reposition public-owned enterprises that had gone comatose for years, stressing that its recommendations were being weighed by the government for implementation.

He said his administration had begun the process of setting up a Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency, adding that the Executive Council had given approval to that effect and a legislation was being awaited from the House of Assembly.

Gombe APC launches campaign for council election

Previous article

Controversy trails COVID-19 status of CJN Tanko Muhammad

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News