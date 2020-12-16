By Uja Emmanuel, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has inaugurated the state council on the implementation of the national Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Ortom, who performed the inauguration on Tuesday at the Government House, Makurdi, said the council is critical in building the economy.

“This council is vital in harnessing efforts of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises as critical stakeholders in building Benue economy,” he said.

The governor said his administration had inaugurated the council on commercialisation and privatisation to reposition public-owned enterprises that had gone comatose for years, stressing that its recommendations were being weighed by the government for implementation.

He said his administration had begun the process of setting up a Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency, adding that the Executive Council had given approval to that effect and a legislation was being awaited from the House of Assembly.