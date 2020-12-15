By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state, Tuesday, inaugurated the State Council on the implementation of the national Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, MSMEs.

Inaugurating Council in Makurdi, Governor Ortom who pointed out that the 14-member body was critical to building the state’s economy explained that its responsibilities includes provision of guidance on policies and strategies to drive the development of MSMEs subsector, fostering increased awareness and ensuring that national policy on MSMEs achieved intended goals among others.

“This council is vital in harnessing efforts of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises as critical stakeholders in building the Benue economy,” he said.

The Governor noted that his administration had earlier inaugurated the State Council on Commercialization and Privatization to reposition public-owned enterprises in the state that had been moribund stressing that the recommendations of the council were being weighed by his government for implementation.

He stated that his government had commenced the process of setting up a state Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency, pointing out that the State Executive Council had already given approval to that effect and a legislation was being awaited from the State House of Assembly.

Director General Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria, SMEDAN, Dr. Dikko Umaru acknowledged Benue as one of the few states to inaugurate the council, adding that the agency under his leadership would support any worthy cause that would add value to MSMEs development in the state.

Chairman of the council and State Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr. Merga Kachina assured that members would justify the confidence reposed in them.

