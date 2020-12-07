Hello @PoliceNG, I am calling for the immediate arrest of Mr. Pius Angbo of @channelstv for physically assaulting Dr. Ifeanyinwa Angbo, a medical doctor in Owerri. This woman just had a baby 4weeks ago and she got beaten up by her reckless husband. pic.twitter.com/EFsU9SxIxq — Olúyẹmí Fásípè 🇳🇬 (@YemieFASH) December 6, 2020

Peter Duru – Makurdi

The feud between Benue State Correspondent of Channels Television, Mr Pius Angbo and his wife, Doctor Ifeyinwa Angbo that went viral on social media at the weekend has been resolved by Governor Samuel Ortom.

The Governor who met with the couple Monday morning in his Makurdi residence admonished them to always settle their differences amicably and shun the temptation of engaging in violence and by so doing bring each other to disrepute.

The Governor advised that as a young couple with great potentials, the husband being a versatile journalist and the wife a medical doctor, there was the need for them to foster a strong union to serve as a model for others to emulate.

Mr Angbo in a reaction said he had apologised to his wife over the assault on her, stressing that he also sought the forgiveness of the entire women folks assuring that he would make amends going forward.

His wife, on her part, said she had accepted her husband’s apology and forgiven him, saying their children were still tender and they needed prayers to grow stronger in love and be able to nurture their kids to maturity.

She appreciated Governor Ortom for taking time out of his very tight schedule to make peace between them, saying the Governor’s intervention was fatherly and a demonstration of his love for her family.

Vanguard News Nigeria