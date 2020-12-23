Ortom

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Wednesday, effected a minor reshuffle of his cabinet and also created a new Ministry of Industry and Cooperatives.

The Governor who announced the shake up in Makurdi also assigned portfolios to two newly appointed Commissioners who two days ago took the oath of office and allegiance.

According to Governor Ortom, the two newly appointed Commissioners, Comrade Ojotu Ojema took over from Mrs. Ladi Ajene-Isegbe at the Ministry of Youth and Sports as Commissioner while Dr. Joseph Ngea took charge of the Ministry of Health and Human Services following the demise of his predecessor, Dr. Emmanuel Ikwulono who died in November.

He noted that the former Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Mr. Merga Kachina had been deployed to the newly created Ministry of Industry and Cooperatives while the former Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Mrs. Ladi Ajene-Isegbe was reassigned the Ministry of Trade and Investment.

The Governor said Cooperatives parastatals was removed from the Ministry of Rural Development to make up the new Ministry of Industry and Cooperatives.

The Governor also swore in Mr. David Orshi as the new Special Adviser in charge of Project Monitoring and Evaluation.

