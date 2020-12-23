Expresses excitement over FG’s position on open grazing

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state Wednesday signed into law the state’s 2021 appropriation bill of N134billion.

Signing the law before members of the State Executive Council and the Speaker of the State Assembly, Governor Ortom commended the lawmakers for the speedy passage of the bill.

He assured that the provisions of the law would be strictly implemented by the government.

The Governor expressed gratitude to the Assembly and Benue people who stood by him in the face of threats to the corporate existence of the state during the enactment of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law of 2017.

He also expressed his excitement at the reception and acceptance of the anti-grazing law by those who were initially opposed to the law.

He said, “considering the escalating security threats posed today by marauding herdsmen, it pays to do the right thing and stand by it.”

The Governor referred to the endorsement of ranching by the North Central Governors’ forum in Makurdi on Monday as a major milestone and a step towards overcoming the challenges of insecurity in the zone and the country in general.

He said Nigeria would be better for it if ranching was fully integrated into the laws of the land making it compulsory for livestock farmers to ranch their herds to stem the spate of killings in the rural communities arising from the farmers/herders clashes.

