By Mikky Attah

CHANNELS Television on Sunday December 6 sent out a tweet saying “…the domestic violence matter reported against one of our reporters is being investigated…”

This they did in reaction to the viral video on social media where Ifeyinwa Angbo, wife of their correspondent, Pius Angbo which had called him out for wife- battery and assault. To quote Ifeyinwa, “I’m calling him out. I thought I got married to a fellow human being…”

Six years of alleged battery, as well as marital infidelity and abuse led her to finally speak out.

However, the issues raised are not for Angbo’s employers, Channels TV to handle, although their starting to do so is highly commendable. But these issues fall within the purview of law enforcement, however this can only happen if the victim or her sympathisers step up and lodge a formal complaint. This is where the Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom comes in. The alleged perpetrator, Pius Angbo is an indigene of Benue State.

Promptly after the release of the video, Ortom arranged for the couple to meet with him at Government House, Makurdi, Benue State. There the governor organised a public reconciliation!

No, I am not saying that reconciliation in itself is bad. Unfortunately, it is such an awful coincidence that this reconciliation, no matter how well- meaning fell within the United Nations prescribed 16 Days of Activism Against Gender Based Violence Campaign, started on November 25.

I must state here that domestic violence is not only about women victims; it occurs both ways- violent wives beat husbands and violent husbands beat their wives. Both are equally serious, and condemnable. However, this particular case is one of violence against a wife, and this period is set apart by the world body to focus on Elimination of Violence Against Women.

Pius Angbo did not once deny the allegations of six years of wife battery; he could not possibly deny the current incident either as his wife’s marked and bloodied face is there for all to see.

Notwithstanding, he did something really chilling and it was even under the supervision of Governor Ortom: Angbo apologised to his wife and promised to make amends; before publicly hugging his wife.

Nobody needs a PhD in psychology or criminology to decode these actions- even a layman knows this is the pattern of all abusers- beatings, apologies and (fake) vague promises to make amends. Instead, all that happens is that the beatings become increasingly savage, and lethal.

If I could ask Dr Ifeyinwa one question it would be- in previous beatings, did he deliberately hit or target open wound sites like surgical incisions, or attempt to strangle you?

I can bet that the cruelty has increased over the course of these six years.

Much worse about this situation is the plight of the young innocent children- who also, unfortunately become victims.

Ifeyinwa tells of how she is nursing a new baby born by caesarean section. She says all through the pregnancy, her husband regularly beat her, sat on her pregnant stomach and even tried to strangle her. As if this was not enough, she said that since having her baby, the man has sat on her surgical operation site, while hitting her! In addition to the frequent beatings, her husband has also tried to strangle her in the past. And as she is narrating her ordeal in the video, her little son comes over from playing and says- Sorry Mummy -before continuing to play!

It is simply awful to think of the effect of this domestic violence on children being raised in that environment.

The woman’s face, from temple to neck and including the eye region is covered in welts, marks and bruises.

That spouse who was accused of assault and battery, upon appearing before the governor, ought to have been arrested on the spot and handed over to the police. The wife’s video / statement is sufficient evidence.

The extent of the alleged wickedness, sitting on a fresh surgical operation wound is an offence before the law: causing grievous bodily harm.

Amazingly, the governor responded to the case like one that was a mere shouting match between two parties. The governor said that the couple should ALWAYS settle their differences amicably and shun the temptation of engaging in violence.

But in this case, the man in question has always, according to the wife, displayed violence at every turn, with assault and battery even when pregnant. This situation is way, far beyond shunning the temptation for violence- this is a life-threatening situation. Ifeyinwa has let everyone know that, on more than one occasion, this one included, Pius has tried to kill her.

Ifeyinwa is only fortunate to be alive; and her traumatised look of utter sorrow during the public show of hugs, says it all. The governor, nevertheless is satisfied with the vague promises and cajoled apologies of the perpetrator. Governor Ortom, by his avuncular, even benign action has inadvertently thrown the victim right back into the lion’s den. The bloodied victim is even in a more vulnerable position now, for devouring. That woman’s life is potentially at risk.

Removal from danger would be the first option. Let the fellow be made accountable for his deeds, to serve as a deterrent to others out there who are possibly even today, savagely beating their spouses at home. Governor Ortom- this is called tough love, and it is the only formula to be applied in the current situation, to obtain meaningful results. In the press video, Ifeyinwa was looking terribly uncomfortable, and she was even unable to stand properly!

I end this by echoing the words of the renowned American actress, filmmaker, activist and humanitarian Angelina Jolie when she spoke in November at the International Conference on Action with Women and Peace, in Seoul.

In her speech on the increase in gender based violence, Jolie said, “It demands courage from people in positions of power or responsibility, and a willingness to be honest and humble about the work that lies ahead”.