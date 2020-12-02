Osaze Odemwingie ex Nigerian footballer seem to be on a roll today going by the frequency with which he has been attacking celebrities lately.

First it was Peter Okoye of the defunct PSquare singing duo, now he is alleging that former football star and businessman, Kanu Nwankwo, wife, Amara, of flirting with him.

His latest accusation has left many dumbfounded.

Osaze had alleged that Kanu’s wife was stalking him and incessantly disturbing him with chats which he finds uncomfortable. In a lengthy post via Instagram, Odemwingie wrote in part;

“How can a wife of a legend like @kingkanu4 be chasing me for a chat relentlessly (check ur DM, check your DM ) na by force? @amarakanu. Your husband has my number and it’s not in our culture to message another man without asking your husband.”

But Amara reacting to the accussation debunked the allegation of wanting anything to do with Osaze, adding that her husband, Kanu is aware of the development.

She wrote, “Oh no no no. Kindly take this post down. @Kingkanu4 is fully aware of this. We want to talk to you as a family.”

Earlier today, Osaze took on Peter Okoye of the defunct PSquare group, alleging that he was defrauding Nigerians with his new business, Zoom.

Odemwingie wrote, “What happened to you @PeterPsquare? you are robbing people in broad day light with that your nonsense business and now you want to take Christmas from them? You no dey fear God at all?”