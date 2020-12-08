Osaze Odemwingie, a former Super Eagles forward, has tendered an apology to Nwankwo Kanu and his family over his outburst on social media when he accused Amara, the wife of the Arsenal legend , of flirting with him.

Odemwingie had stated emphatically that he was being disturbed by Amara who he claimed was asking him for a private chat.

Reacting, Nwankwo Kanu, in a tweet last week Thursday, said Odemwingie was completely wrong. Kanu tweeted, “Who is wooing who? Osaze, I am still going to choose family over everything else. My reaching out to you over a situation you passed through, or you reaching me can never be taken out of context as a family. You got this one completely wrong, my dear brother. ONE LOVE.”

Discovering that he has been way out of line with the accusation, Odemwingie took to his social media to tender his unreserved apology saying, “Picture two shows where my relationship with my Big bro @kingkanu4 was just few months ago. I was misunderstood, acted out of anger or reading too much into the greetings.

“I am on same page with Gods people who think the type of liberty they talking about is not good for the world. We can do things innocently and wear cloths with signs and symbols we don’t understand but indirectly representing them.

“PRESS BROUGHT A DIFFERENT NARRATIVE INTO THE MATTER BUT MAYBE DOWN TO LACK OF CLARITY OF WHAT UPSET ME. I MET @amarakanu once at Watford stadium during the charity match for Kanu heart foundation and she seemed to be a lovely and humble person”

Continuing, Osaze Odemwingie said, “APOLOGIES AGAIN FOR ANY OFFENCE. HAD NOTHING TO DO with THE KANU FAMILY BUT RATHER THE INFLUENCE OF AMERICAN CULTURE ON OUR YOUTHS ( and possibly even some of our politicians who will go to any lengths to live the American dream Mark 8:36).



New International Version

Don't know if such thing exists as too curious about life but if it does and it's an offence then I plead guilty 😁. MAY THE LORD GRANT US WISDOM #amen

To the twelve tribes scattered among the nations: Trials and Temptations

“5. If any of you lacks wisdom, you should ask God, who gives generously to all without finding fault, and it will be given to you. 6 But when you ask, you must believe and not doubt, because the one who doubts is like a wave of the sea, blown and tossed by the wind.

#love #respect #forgiveness #nigeria #jesusislord Philippians 4:8," Odemwingie concluded.

