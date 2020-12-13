The deputy governor of Edo State, Comrade Philip Shaibu, has said a former governor of the state, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, taught him all he knows in politics.

Shaibu revealed this at a thanksgiving service held at Saint Philip Catholic Church in Jettu, Etsako West LGA on Sunday to celebrate his second term in office having been re-elected in the September 19 polls.

Addressing the rift between him and the former APC National Chairman, Shaibu said: “Adams Oshiomhole taught me all I know now politically. He made me stand my ground and helped us end godfatherism. I have no quarrel with Adams Oshiomhole.”

Shaibu, according to the Nigerian Tribune, noted that the last election in the state governorship was the first in the history of Nigeria where both the APC, PDP and other political parties came together to support Godwin Obaseki and himself for the purpose of peace and sustainable development of the state.

While noting that Godwin Obaseki was a selfless governor, he said:

“We have a governor who is selfless. He doesn’t think about himself but about the state and about the next generation. Obaseki is indeed a selfless governor. We have restored justice for the less privileged in society and our biggest goal towards the poor is to improve their prospects and productivity. We must all join hands together to build a virtuous society. We must not let go of our moral code of disciplined society.”

On the security situation in the state, Shaibu said: “The state government was on top of the game. We are making efforts to make sure that all Edo Indigenes are able to celebrate Christmas peacefully without fear of insecurity.”

