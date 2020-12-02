Nigeria’s Barcelona striker Asisat Oshoala is the only African nominees for the 2020 UEFA fans’ Women’s Team of the Year.

Of the 50 nominees released by the European football governing body, Oshoala is listed among the 15 strikers and will compete against some of her teammates at Barcelona.

According to UEFA, the nominees are proposed by the UEFA editorial team before being validated by the Technical Observer panel on the basis of their performances in UEFA competitions and domestic competitions within UEFA member associations from January to December 2020.

The women’s 2020 vote invites fans to pick their strongest 11 from a shortlist of 50 of Europe’s elite players – five goalkeepers, 15 defenders, 15 midfielders and 15 forwards.

The UEFA Women’s Team of the Year is chosen to reflect the votes of the fans in parallel with players’ achievements over the course of the calendar year, moderated by the UEFA Technical Observer panel.

Women’s Champions League winners Lyon dominated the list with 13 of their players making the finals squad while departed Lucy Bronze was nominated, two more than runners-up Wolfsburg.

Oshoala’s Barcelona has the third highest number of players in the list with Nigeria and seven of her teammates making the list.

French players dominated the list with 10 players while Germany and Spain have six players each.

England and Netherlands have five players, Norway and Sweden have three players while Poland and Scotland have two players each in the list.