Asisat Oshoala scored three goals on Saturday as Barcelona Ladies provided yet another ruthless display, crushing Valencia 7-0 in their Spanish Primera Division tie.

The Nigeria international who has now scored in the last three games for the Blaugrana in all competitions was on target for Barcelona’s fourth, fifth and seventh goals in Saturday’s tie.

The Barcelona Ladies hit the ground running as Mariona converted an Aitana assist after just one minute to give the defending champions an early lead.

Barça dominated from then on but surprisingly, it took almost half an hour before the same player scored the second, this time assisted by Graham Hansen.

With the floodgates opened, Hansen powered in a third, and then crossed to Oshoala for goal number four before the Nigerian added one more to make it 5-0 by the break.

Valencia attempted a fightback in the second half and even though Oshoala missed a penalty, Torrejón in the 55 minute increased Barcelona’s lead to 6-0 before a fine finish from Oshoala rounded off her hat-trick and effectively saw Barcelona finishing as 7-0 winners.

With the comprehensive win on Saturday, Barça have now scored 45 goals and conceded just once in the league.

For Oshoala, she now has seven goals to her name across all competitions for Barcelona this season.

Attention will shift back to the Women’s Champions League for Oshoala and her Barcelona teammates as they will host PSV Eindhoven in their next game on Wednesday.