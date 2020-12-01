The Oshodi-Tapa ruling family of Lagos has reacted to a series of posting on social media by Abisoye Oshodi against the Oba of Lagos and the traditional stool in the aftermath of the #EndSARS violence.







In a statement signed by the family’s secretary, Prince A.R.T. Oshodi, it states that: “Though Abisoye Oshodi is a member of the Oshodi-Tapa ruling family and a son of our revered father, the late Chief Durojaiye Olajuwon Oshodi, the Balogun Oshodi-Tapa of Lagos (1968-1989), the family completely disassociates itself from all the postings emanating from Abisoye Oshodi in regards to the ugly incidents that followed the #EndSARS protest in October.







“The family acknowledges the right of all citizens in regards to expression of opinion and therefore holds the position that Abisoye Oshodi is solely liable to whatever may be the consequence of his posting. As a chieftaincy house, the family remains solidly loyal and committed to the traditional stool of Lagos,” the statement stated.

