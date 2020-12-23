Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has presided over the 29th virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja.

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha are physically attending the meeting.

Ministers attending virtually

12 Ministers are physically attending the meeting. They are those of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, Aviation, Finance, Zainab Ahmed, Hadi Sirika, and Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello.

Others are Ministers of Education, Adamu Adamu, Power, Sale Mamman, Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, and Minister of State Foreign Affairs, Zubairu Dada.

The Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, and other Ministers are participating in the weekly council meeting from their various offices in Abuja.