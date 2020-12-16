By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is currently presiding over the 28th virtual Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

But President Muhammadu Buhari, who on Friday last week traveled to his Daura country home, Katsina State is attending the council meeting virtually.

The meeting started with a Muslim prayer led by the National Security Adviser, NSA, Major General Babagana Munguno (retd), and Christian prayer led by the minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire.

Physically present at the Council Chamber are the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari and the Permanent Secretary, Ecological Funds Office, Mrs. Habiba Lawal, who is standing in for the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha.

The SGF is self isolating with his spouse after some members of his family tested positive for COVID-19.

Fifteen ministers physically attending the meeting are that of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Works and Housing, Babtunde Fashola, Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello, Education, Adamu Adamu, Agriculture, Sabo Nanono, Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami and Aviation, Hadi Sirika.

Others are that of Defence, Major Gen. Bashir Magashi (retd), Environment, Mohammed Abubakar, Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva and Minister of State for the Environment, Sharon Ikpeazu.

The Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan and other ministers are participating in the meeting from their various offices in Abuja.

