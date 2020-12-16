Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja

VICE President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) has identified the COVID-19 pandemic era as one offering opportunities for Nigeria and the United Kingdom (UK) to adopt innovative ways of addressing challenges facing both countries.

Osinbajo stated this when he received a UK delegation led by the Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to Nigeria, Ms Helen Grant, at the Presidential Villa.

According to a statement issued by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, Mr. Laolu Akande, the envoy was in the country to discuss Brexit, among other issues.

The vice president noted that education, capacity-building in the judiciary sector, among others, were important areas of interest to Nigeria.

According to him, discussions around improving relations between Nigeria and the UK across different sectors, especially in the post-Brexit era, is exciting and will make a difference for both countries.

The vice president said: “I am really excited about the prospect of what the next few months and years hold for our two countries. I also share your optimism that this is probably the best opportunity for us to do a lot. And to do so in a manner that will make a great difference for our two countries.”

On her part, Ms Grant said her visit to Nigeria is a deliberate effort by the UK government to deepen conversations with friendly countries across different sectors, ahead of Brexit.

She said aside trade, both countries can work harder to strengthen ties in agriculture, health, technology, judiciary and other sectors.

She expressed her country’s interest in ensuring that Nigeria records improvements in the aforementioned areas.

Stating the excitement that came with her appointment, Ms Grant, born to a Nigerian father, described her new assignment as trade envoy as a dream job and promised to support the deepening of trade relations between both countries by connecting more British investors to do business in Nigeria.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama and officials from the UK High Commission were present at the meeting.