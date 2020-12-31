The Commissioner for Women, Children and Social Affairs, Mrs. Olubukoka Olaboopo, has confirmed the establishment of a clinic to cater for the physical and psychological needs of depressed and abused women in Osun State.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Osogbo, the commissioner explained that her ministry, as a social welfare organ, had been working towards protecting the interest of women and children.

She added that the ministry had made it a duty to ensure that women and children received topmost attention and care in the state.

Olaboopo said: “The women clinic is a new innovation of the ministry, and we have lawyers, social workers, guidance counsellors and clinical psychologists who attend to survivors.

“Apart from survivors of Gender Based Violence (GBV), we also attend to any woman who feels that she is in need of care, assistance, counseling and others.

“We are aware that there are many women in distress and many others who feel like committing suicide. So, the clinic is just a way of giving them a shoulder to lean on.”

