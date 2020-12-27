The Osun State Police Command has arrested an 85-year-old man named Rafiu Abimibola for allegedly impregnating of a 12-year-old girl in Osun State.

The Nation gathered that Abimbola who lived at Oba Compound, Isundunrin in Ejigbo Local Government Area had raped the minor sometimes in September 2020 severally.

It was learnt that the Octogenarian threatened the girl not to reveal the illicit act to anybody else she will lose her mental health.

However, the minor in the company of the mother identified as Ola Folashade reported the matter in Ejigbo Police Division, Osun State on December 21, 2020, noting that the pregnancy is three months old.

Read Also: Driver in Police net for killing pedestrian in Anambra

Following the report, Abimbola was arrested and detained by the police for investigation.

When the spokesperson of Osun State Police Command, Mrs Yemisi Opalola was contacted, she confirmed the incident.

She said, “Rafiu Abimbola has been arrested and the minor has been taken to a hospital for a pregnancy test.”