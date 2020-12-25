From Toba Adedeji, Osogbo

Osun State Government has announced free train ride for indigenes who will travel to the state for the Yuletide.

This was made known by Commerce, Industry, Cooperatives and Empowerment Commissioner Dr. Bode Olaonipekun in a statement to reporters.

He said for those coming home for Christmas, the free train ride would depart Iddo railway terminus in Lagos on December 24, while the New Year free train ride would depart Iddo terminus on December 30 by 10am.

The commissioner said the train would return to Lagos on January 2.

He urged Osun indigenes “to avail themselves of this free rail service and observe the COVID-19 protocols.”