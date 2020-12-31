Members of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) in Osun State have hailed the administration of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola for prioritizing their welfare and well-being.

They also praised the governor for counting them worthy of benefiting from the rice component donated to the state by the Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID).

About 4, 000 pensioners received CACOVID 10kg bags of rice donated to the state to cushion the effects of the global Coronavirus pandemic.

The government last Thursday began the distribution of CACOVID rice upon the receipt, as part of efforts to ensure onward distribution across the state.

Some of the retirees, who addressed reporters during the distribution at the government secretariat, Abere, Osogbo, applauded the distribution strategy adopted by the government to ensure equitable distribution of the palliatives.

A retiree, Mr. Alabi Rafiu, expressed profound appreciation to Governor Oyetola for taking the general welfare of the citizens, particularly pensioners, as priority.

Rafiu who represented local government and primary school retirees, attributed the gesture to the love that the government had for the senior citizens, particularly the retirees and the vulnerable.