VC Professor Samuel Aje of Achievers University, Owo, Ondo State

Dayo Johnson – Akure

AUTHORITIES of Achievers University, Owo, Ondo State has said that plans are underway towards establishing a College of Aeronautics and Aviation Technology in the university, the first West Africa.

The institution’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Samuel Aje said at a press conference to herald the 13th foundation anniversary of the institution that the move “will position the citadel of learning as the only university in West Africa to embark on such a programme.

Professor Aje added that the management and governing Council of the institution are deploring strategy and resources in establishing a college of Medicine with accompanying Teaching Hospital and a Research Development Centre.

This, according to him, will build the bridge between Achievers University and the industries.

On the College of Aeronautic and Aviation Technology, Prof Aje said that it will commence in 2022 and be complemented with an in-built 1.5 kilometre runway to be located in Owo, headquarters of Owo council area of the state.

“The land for the project has been acquired, We want to make it the best.

“As at now, there is no university that offers that kind of programme in Nigeria. It requires a lot of work and we are already talking with our partners. South Africa has something of such but we want ours to be the best in Africa.”

Also, the Vice-Chancellor maintained that with the first induction of the university’s nursing graduate coming up on December 14, said that the institution has remained the best in the field of Medical Laboratory Science.

“ln the professional areas, I dare say that we are among the best, if not the best among the universities presenting students for Nursing and Midwifery professional examinations in Nigeria.

“We are equally and undoubtedly among the best in the field of Medical Laboratory Science. Our Law students have started distinguishing themselves among students of much older universities by hauling medals and awards before getting to the graduating year.

“Achievers University has within this period graduated about four Thousand (4,000) students in various fields. In view of these landmark achievements, Achievers University School of Postgraduate Studies took off in the 2018/2019 academic session and has recorded sixty one (61) candidates who have successfully completed their postgraduate studies.

He said that the institution’s Pro-Chancellor, Dr Bode Ayorinde and the Council, through the window of its corporate social responsibility, approved tuition-free for 11 courses for three academic session starting from 2020/2021 calendar due to the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On staff welfare, the VC said the institution will continue to prioritize the need of its staff, adding that no worker was retrenched as a result of the covid-19 pandemic.

He said that the foundation day lecture with the theme, “Challenges of Re-Inventing Quality University Education in Nigeria would be delivered by the Pro-Chancellor and Founder of Lead city, Prof Jide Owoeye on December, 11.”

Vanguard News Nigeria