Gov Abiodun

By James Ogunnaike

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun on Thursday said his administration’s intervention in the Infrastructural, Education, Housing, Health and Agricultural sector in the State has began to yield positive results.

Abiodun who made this known during the official commissioning of the Five Billion Naira (N5B) Ultra-Modern PET Packaging line of Nigerian Breweries at Imagbon, Ijebu-Ode revealed that the silent efforts of his government have not gone unnoticed as these have earned the administration several awards conferred on the Governor in the last few weeks.

“For instance, few weeks ago, the National Parent – Teacher Association conferred on me Best Governor of the Year in Education for our initiatives in Education. Two weeks ago, the stakeholders in Agriculture Sector, with support of the African Development Bank, also conferred on me the Best Governor of the Year in Agriculture”, Abiodun said.

The governor added that, “just last week, we were also recognized with Best Governor in Housing. I believe our programme on Housing targeted at delivering 2,500 affordable housing units, some of which have been completed and others in various stages of construction, is largely a contributory factor for this recognition”.

Commending the company for their support, Governor Abiodun said for us, it is not just a commissioning of yet another manufacturing facility, it is a further confirmation of the status of Ogun State as the Industrial Hub of the nation.

ALSO READ: Gov Abiodun assures protection of other ethnic groups living in Ogun

“We are the State with the largest concentration of industries in diverse sectors of the economy. Indeed, today’s event is another testimonial to the successes of our Administration’s business policies and programmes to improve on our Ease of Doing Business ranking to ensure that new investments are attracted into our dear State just as existing businesses are thriving”, Abiodun said.

In his remarks, the Honourable Minister of Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, said the commissioning was an indication that investment opportunities exist in Nigeria’s economy as well as growth and expansion, expressing the hope that the new plant would bring about emergence of economic activities in the State and contribute to the non-oil sector of the economy.

The Minister opined that the commissioning would bring more development to Ogun and Nigeria, expressing the hope that the new ultra-modern automated PETLINE would be operated by highly skilled Nigerians who have been given international training on global best practices.

Chairman of the Company, Chief Kola Jamodu, in his welcome address said the company has spent over N1.6bn in various community projects in the area of education, health, women and youth empowerment and contributed N50m as well as its products to the State during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He noted that the State holds a special place in the Company as two of its factories are domiciled in the State, adding that so much has been invested in upgrading facilities to meet international standard since the Ijebu-Ode factory was taking over in 2014.

The Managing Director of the Company, Mr. Jordi Borrupt Bel, emphasised the commissioning of the PETLINE, worth N5bn would produce 24,000 cans of drinks every one hour and increase varieties of non-alcoholic drink of high quality product for local and international markets.

Vanguard News Nigeria