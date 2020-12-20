Sunny Nwankwo, Umuahia

THE leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has debunked insinuations that the security outfit recently floated by the group; Eastern Security Network (ESN) is targeted at attacking and clamping down anyone that speaks against their leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

In a statement issued yesterday by the Publicity Secretary of the group, Comrade Emma Powerful stated the vigilante group which he said is akin to Amotekun in the South West is to eradicate terrorism and criminality in Biafra land over the inability of security agencies to effectively police the Southeast.

According to Powerful, the establishment of ESN is not targeted against law abiding citizens but only after criminal elements and terrorists in the Southeast.

Kanu who lambasted a group; Conference of Igbo Elders for Peace and Development (CIEPAD) for making derogatory comment about the formation of the security outfit said

“Well-meaning individuals and groups like Afenifere, the leading socio-cultural organization in Nigeria have already hailed the formation of ESN. Easterners both home and in the diaspora have also continued to send goodwill messages over this uncommon feat. Even the usually frightened National President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, has grudgingly offered his support to the security outfit.

“This is the only reason the security agencies who are already jolted by the outpouring of commendations trailing the formation of ESN from across the world is making frantic but belated efforts to discredit ESN by using faceless groups. This lame strategy is not new to us.

“We wish to also remind the public of the Okwudili saga, another fictitious figure created in the minds of DSS operatives to usurp the leadership of IPOB, that failed spectacularly. How about fake groups like RENIPOB, REPOB, SEXIPOB floated at various times in the past in an attempt to deceive the public into thinking that the great IPOB family is factionalised. It all failed and so will this latest joke called IEPAD.”