Azuka

Text: 1 John 4:4



Thorough understanding of the text above marks the beginning of a new phase of life for every Christian. So much is embedded in the quoted scripture, as the passage brings to fore the bond between man and God. The unity of man with the Great Deity crushes all traces of feebleness in man. The ‘man’ as used here is a renewed man that has accepted Jesus Christ as Lord. The union with God in any assembly brings down God’s presence. His presence invokes action and gives no room for boredom.

Conversely, where there is no union with God, the assembly will be bereft of God’s presence. This scenario captures the life of many churches today; they have left the pathway of God.

David was a unique man. He understood the strength of his God whom he was in union with. He fused his weakness in God and absolutely relied on the power of God. David as a young lad, challenged the most daring ‘champion’ of the Philistines, Goliath. David, in union with God, humbled the Philistines and brought him to his untimely grave. David had no struggle because he trusted in God.

On the contrary, devil has removed the confidence of some Christians from their God. They soon forget that they are in union and affinity with God. This was the state of the children of Israel before David emerged to save the situation. They were completely subsumed in fear. They ran at the roaring of Goliath, who bragged and intimidated them. But David stood tall; he knew his God. He was not seeing Goliath but God in the battle.

Times without number, Christians focus on their problems, rather than God. In fact, they see more of the power of the devil than being conscious of God’s presence in their lives. Ordinarily, believers are overcomers. Christ overcame on behalf of all believers. The thought of this victory is enough to win the battle of life.

We should live in victory all the time, because He that lives in us is greater than he that is in the world. The presence of the Holy Ghost in us is the driver of our lives as believers. That is why it is pertinent for the church of Christ to be filled with the Holy Ghost, so they can operate with the power of God unhindered. But it is disheartening to see that some churches are now filled with witchcraft spirit, instead of the Holy Ghost.

Time has come for Christians to stand tall and dare the devil like David without any iota of fear.

For further reading: Isaiah; 40:26; Psalms 76:1, 3; Psalms 46:9; 1 Sam. 17:42-49; 17: 4-10; 1 John 4:4; 1 Sam. 17: 11; Romans 8:31-39; John 16:7-15.

For details of our programme, visit us @www.kpicpc.org. You can also follow us live on Facebook@kpicpc & YouTube@kpicpc

