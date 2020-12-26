The octogenarian royal father passed on, reportedly after failing to recover from an illness on Thursday, 24th of December,2020. He was aged 81.

The late monarch was crowned king of Igbajo in 1990, a town in Boluwaduro Local Government Area of Osun State.

The late monarch of Igbajo Land was born on April 17, 1939, in Abeokuta.

He had his primary educated at Baptist Day school, Ijaye-Abeokuta, and Baptist School, Ebute-metta, Lagos state. He went to Abeokuta High school and Kiriji Memorial College where he got his O, levels in 1959.

Oba Olufemi Fashade later went Tottenham College, London where he studied Building Engineering, and Hammersmith College, London where he also had his masters in Structural Engineering.

Oba Olufemi Fashade was enlisted for the short service commission in the Nigerian Army in June 1969), and was commissioned a full lieutenant in the engineering corps.

He retired voluntarily from the Nigerian Army in December 1977 with the rank of Major General.

He was a partner in Tag Design Group and Fadetco Construction Company Limited. He was also a member of Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Nigerian Institute of Structural Engineers (NISE) and Council for Registered Engineers of Nigeria (COREN).

Oba Olufemi Fashade, as a retired soldier, was installed Owa of Igbajo in 1990. During the reign of Oba Fashade, the community established a tertiary institution called Igbajo Polytechnic.