Hassan Otinau, Sabongidda-Ora

The newly acquired office of Owan West Youth Foundation got a big boost yesterday with the donation of a set of computer and a colour printer.

The donation, coming from Mrs Victoria Diejomaoh Edelokun, one of the trustees to the Foundation, was received with joy and excitement by the Council Chairman, Hon Frank Ilaboya.

“We are extremely very grateful to Mrs Diejomaoh for this kind gesture. This will no doubt make our job of profiling the youths easier.

“We need the data of all the youths of Owan West origin between the ages of 18 and 40 years. Work has already started in this direction, and we hope to be through with the First Phase by the end of this month.

“Once again, we are appealing to the youths to ensure they participate in this all important process. Without this, they will not be qualified to benefit from the fund,” Hon Ilaboya emphasized.

The Foundation’s Office is located at No.12 Commercial Road, Sabongidda Ora, sharing the same compound with the Owan West Mass Transit Line.

The official launching of the Foundation comes up on Wednesday, Dec 16, 2020.