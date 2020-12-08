Nigerian singer, Ikuforiji Abdulrahman Olaitan more popularly known as Oxlade has earned a spot for himself on Rolling Stone magazine as his song, ‘Away’ has been named one of the ’50 Best Songs of 2020′ by the top American magazine.
The song was ranked 23 on the list, which was released on Monday, and featured music heavyweights like Meghan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Bob Dylan, The Weeknd and Taylor Swift.
The US-based magazine, in its assessment, commended the creativity put into the song which makes it danceable.
“There are no words wasted here — ‘Away’ is composed of just two four-line verses, a pair of lovely prehooks consisting of two repeated couplets, and a chorus made up of one word: ‘away’,” it wrote.
“When merged with a sunny beat from Spax, all springy bass and splintered guitar, the result is a miracle of economy, not to mention highly danceable. Nigerian singer Oxlade allows just two indulgences — a pretty vocal arc before the repetitive rush of the chorus, plus a succinct guitar solo during the outro — and both are welcome.”
In a series of posts on his Twitter page, Oxlade who is a Lagos State University graduate, expressed his excitement over the feat. The fast-rising 23 year old singer also appreciated Bizzle Osikoya, the producer of ‘Away’, noting that he inspired the success recorded so far by the project, The Guardian is reporting.
“You have no idea how hurt I feel when I say you was right ….but sadly “it’s the truth” you was right big bro….na your workings ….full credit is yours,” he wrote.
The feat comes a few days after Time, a top American weekly news magazine, listed ‘Celia’, Tiwa Savage’s latest album, among the ’10 Best Albums of 2020′.
