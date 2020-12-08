Nigerian singer, Ikuforiji Abdulrahman Olaitan more popularly known as Oxlade has earned a spot for himself on Rolling Stone magazine as his song, ‘Away’ has been named one of the ’50 Best Songs of 2020′ by the top American magazine.

The song was ranked 23 on the list, which was released on Monday, and featured music heavyweights like Meghan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Bob Dylan, The Weeknd and Taylor Swift.

The US-based magazine, in its assessment, commended the creativity put into the song which makes it danceable.

“There are no words wasted here — ‘Away’ is composed of just two four-line verses, a pair of lovely prehooks consisting of two repeated couplets, and a chorus made up of one word: ‘away’,” it wrote.