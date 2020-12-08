Oxlade’s ‘Away’ Makes Rollingstone’s 50 Best Songs Of 2020

2020 is a good year for the fast-rising artiste, Oxlade, as his song ‘Away’ has made it to the 2020 50 best songs compiled by Rollingstone.

Describing the song, the magazine wrote:

There are no words wasted here — “Away” is composed of just two four-line verses, a pair of lovely prehooks consisting of two repeated couplets, and a chorus made up of one word: “away.” When merged with a sunny beat from Spax, all springy bass and splintered guitar, the result is a miracle of economy, not to mention highly danceable. Nigerian singer Oxlade allows just two indulgences — a pretty vocal arc before the repetitive rush of the chorus, plus a succinct guitar solo during the outro — and both are welcome.

He comes at number 23 and shares the list with Meghan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Bob Dylan, The Weeknd, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, BTS, and lots more.

He gives credit for the success of this song to music producer, Bizzle Osikoya. He tweeted:

You have no idea how hurt I feel when I say you was right ….but sadly “it’s the truth” you was right big bro….na your workings ….Full credit is yours 💎🌴 https://t.co/bCYpmPCal3 — DUTTY LOVE ! (@oxladeofficial) December 7, 2020

Oxlade, Ikuforiji Abdulrahman Olaitan, is currently one of the young new acts tagged to change the face of the Nigerian and African music Industry. He is studying History and international relations at Lagos State University.

His fans have also taken to social media to congratulate him on the win.