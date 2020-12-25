Precious Igbonwelundu reports that despite the Coronavirus pandemic, dignitaries on Tuesday trooped out to honour Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Adeleye Oyebade, who retired from service at the Police College, Ikeja, where his career began in 1986.

Hundreds of ceremonially dressed policemen who filed out in columns thrilled the crowd that converged on the parade ground, Police College, Ikeja, to witness the pulling out ceremony of an unblemished senior officer, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Adeleye Oyebade, who was in charge of Research and Planning.

Despite their masks neatly covering their nostrils and mouths, the excitement on the guests’ faces as the colour party, band and various parade platoons marched in sequence with synchronised steps and eyes-right, could be felt.

Dignitaries at the ceremony included the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; Oba of Lagos Riliwanu Akiolu; General Overseer, Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo; Inspector General of Police (IG) Mohammed Adamu; former Ogun State Governor Ibikunle Amosun, Assistant General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Johnson Odesola, Senator Ganiyu Solomon and retired DIG Babatunde Ogunyanwo.

Others are the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone II, Ahmed Iliyasu; Commissioners of Police in charge of Ondo (Bolaji Salami), Ogun (Edward Ajogun), Oyo (Joe Enwonwu), Edo (Johnson Kokumo), Lagos (Hakeem Odumosu) and Commandant, Police College, Ikeja, CP Olasupo Ajani.

Cheers from the crowd followed the scintillating performance from the parade contingent whose display was capped with hearty cheers to DIG Oyebade- the reviewing officer.

The outpouring of love towards DIG Oyebade from both the police and civilian community present at the field was not surprising. DIG Leye Oyebade as he is fondly called is a man whose sterling qualities distinguished him in service. His integrity, intelligence, diligence, discipline, honesty, exemplary leadership style, inclusiveness and above all, the fear of God in him were never in doubt.

Little wonder, in their remarks, his bosses- IG Adamu and former IGs Musiliu Smith and Sunday Ehindero spoke highly of him Oyebade. Specifically, an excited Ehindero narrated how he trained Oyebade and about 70 others at the same premises 34-years-ago.

“It is not a coincidence that it is in this college that we are conducting the pullout of Leye. He excelled during the training as the best all-round cadet and he was awarded a Sword of Honor,” said Ehindero amid cheers from guests.

Recalling with nostalgia his words of advice to the cadets in 1986 to make a career of the police force and take a tide at the flood, Ehindero said “Leye Oyebade took advantage of the flood and high tide to make a fortune and career in the police force. In his career in the Nigeria Police Force, he held sensitive posts, including my PSO 2 when I was IG in 2005.

“He was DCP State CID, Panti, Lagos; AIG in charge of Zone 11, comprising Ondo, Oyo, and Osun States; finally as DIG in charge of Research and Planning, Leye Oyebade took advantage of the current when it was useful, and made a successful career in the police force.

“Today he is exiting the Nigeria Police Force after a successful career attaining the age of 60 years. I congratulate Leye and his family for a successful career in the Nigeria Police Force, leaving the police in one piece and not in pieces.

•Senior officers pulling out Oyebade

“Leye Oyebade DIG could say in the words of St Paul the Apostle, I have fought a good fight. I have finished my course; I have kept to the oath of allegiance, and I have kept to the faith. Fare thee well, Oyebade.”

In his remarks, Smith, who’s the Chairman, Police Service Commission (PSC) also showered encomium and prayers on Oyebade, describing him with superlative words.

He said: “Leye is close to us. He has been close to us because he happens to be a very, very sound officer. Not only knowing very well police duties, not only being a very good detective having commanded the CID Panti, but he also happens to be a good administrator; very good ambassador of the Force who has attracted a lot of good people to be close to the Force.

“So, I want to use this opportunity to heartily congratulate him and the family. At least the family will now have Leye 100 per cent, not like 10, 20 per cent before. Let me advise you that as somebody who has done 35 years of solid service to our country, that as you come out, please you must slow down.

“You slow down because you are not growing younger. I want to use this opportunity to wish you a very happy, very peaceful, and very successful after service life.”

DIG Alkali told The Nation that Oyebade’s contributions to the development of the police were immense.

He said: “I was sent by the IGP to represent him. DIG Oyebade is my colleague in the management team. He came into the management team before me.

“He is an intelligent officer who has contributed immensely to all decisions that are taken by the management towards running the police force under the leadership of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammadu Adamu. I wish him all the best in his retirement.”

CP Salami described Oyebade as a good, thorough and professional man in all ramifications.

Salami said: “I wish him peaceful retirement. We have been together for the 35 years that he served minus few months. Both of us started together in UNILAG. We stayed in the same room and we joined the police.

“We appreciate God for his life and pray that life after retirement will be better than when he was in service. He is good, thorough, professional man in all ramifications.”

Aside the police family, Oyebade received accolades from the General Overseer, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye through Odesola.

Delivering the goodwill message, Odesola noted that while Oyebade is addressed as DIG in the police, to them he is Pastor Leye.

“We know him as a pastor; and he functions in all areas as a pastor. We have seen him preached. He has functioned on the highest platform along with Daddy G.O. So, our Daddy is sending congratulations.

“We want to congratulate you, Pastor Leye for working for this nation, serving your motherland and having good support here. We believe that the service to this land is a continuous one. Daddy asked me to tell you few things-

“Number One: You need to stay connected to the source of your life. God is always the source of your life. He’s helping you to come to the earth to be a solution, not a problem; to be an answer, not a question.

“Number Two: He asked me to tell you the word of God that he had taught you. But never leave your mouth, because the grass can wither, the flower can fade, but the word of God will stand forever. Number Three: Don’t forget to ask God anytime you are in a junction that you need a solution.”

He also thanked the DIG’s wife, Adebimpe, and his mother, Mrs Yinka Oyebade, a celebrated retired police officer known as Mama Toyin of the Lagos Police Traffic Division in her heydays.

Giving his valedictory speech, Oyebade characteristically thanked God for the grace to witness the ceremony organised by the police in his honour.

He remembered his colleagues who paid the supreme price in the line of duty, sending love and prayers to their families.

“I am elated and full of gratitude as today marks the end of a fulfilling career as a police officer. What more, it is also my 60th birthday! I would have served for 35 years on 1st of February 2021.

“My enlistment in the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police along with 106 other colleagues began here on February 1, 1986. I was 26 years old, young, energetic and full of dreams, aspirations and high hopes.

“We all had ideas on how we would contribute in fighting crimes and how to make our society better. Our path was strewn with different challenges and obstacles but to God be the glory some of us surmounted while others were not so fortunate,” he said.

Oyebade was not an accidental policeman. His sojourn to the police was well thought out and driven by a passion to serve. At the time his enlistment into the police came out, Oyebade said he already had an offer as a graduate lecturer but jettisoned it.

“After bagging an Honours degree in Sociology from the foremost University of Lagos, my mind was made up that the police is the right place to deploy my knowledge and with conviction and passion, I joined one of the best police, if not the best police force in Africa.”